Slick roads cause truck to overturn, spill fuel on I-495 near I-270 overpass

Police say they believe speed also played a factor in the crash.

WASHINGTON — Slippery roads on Interstate 495 led a tractor-trailer to slam into a jersey wall and overturn on Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Outer Loop I-495 Beltway between Old Georgetown Road and River Road near the Interstate 270 overpass, police said.

Roads were closed as sand trucks at the scene worked to clear up a fuel spill as a result of the crash. Traffic was backed up and was only allowed to move on the right line as crews worked to clean the roadway.

The Beltway has since reopened as of 6:30 a.m.

Police said an investigation into the crash revealed that wet roads and high speed caused the truck to hit the jersey wall and overturn on the road.

At this time, there are no reported injuries.

A Yellow Weather Alert was issued for Wednesday for scattered showers throughout the day across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.