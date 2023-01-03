Skeleton found in Cecil County, Maryland

Two hunters found human remains, along with a gun, clothes and jewelry.

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating after a human skull was found in a wooded area of Cecil County on Sunday, Feb. 26.

According to MSP, troopers were called to an area off of Mountain Hill Road, near Route 7 in Perryville, shortly before 10:30 a.m. after two hunters found human remains, along with a gun, clothes and jewelry.

When troopers arrived, they were joined by crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Investigators located the skeletal remains, which were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for analysis.

MSP believes the human remains to be a white man, around six feet tall and was between 50 and 60 years old when he died. The man also had a previously healed collarbone break and healed broken ribs.

Investigators claim there appears to have been the presence of a possible camp in the area where the remains were found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Trooper Sarver at 410-758-1101, extension 5118.

