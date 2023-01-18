6 spots to pop the question at National Harbor

Given that the Maryland waterfront location is a popular spot for couples, January and February typically see a spike in engagements around the property.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — National Harbor is highlighting six great proposal locations ahead of Valentine's Day.

Given that the waterfront spot in Maryland is popular with couples, officials say January and February typically see a spike in engagements around the property.

"We often see couples wanting to return to the location of a memorable date or they consider National Harbor’s beautiful backdrop of the Potomac River as an ideal setting for their engagement,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of Marketing.

One location, the Capital Wheel, hosts several engagements throughout the year. It provides multiple packages that include everything from a “Magical Memories” $40 package for two that includes photos or rent the Capital Wheel lights for your own show.

Officials say the Flight Deck (below the Wheel) is also available for private parties of up to 145 guests.

Engagement spots at National Harbor 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Other romantic engagement locations at National Harbor include:

The Belvedere. An event space located on Waterfront Street and American Way that offers views of the Potomac River and National Harbor's waterfront. Couples can check out the 1,600 square foot terrazzo as a possible engagement spot.

An event space located on Waterfront Street and American Way that offers views of the Potomac River and National Harbor's waterfront. Couples can check out the 1,600 square foot terrazzo as a possible engagement spot. MGM National Harbor Conservatory. Located at 101 MGM National Avenue Oxon Hill, Maryland, this conservatory is home to a variety of plants. It boasts breathtaking views from its suites and an intimate concert venue.

Located at 101 MGM National Avenue Oxon Hill, Maryland, this conservatory is home to a variety of plants. It boasts breathtaking views from its suites and an intimate concert venue. Gaylord National Resort Atrium. This waterfront resort is 19-stories and offers views of the Potomac River and Belvedere Bar.

This waterfront resort is 19-stories and offers views of the Potomac River and Belvedere Bar. Spirit Park. This park opened on Veterans Day 2022 and sits at the entrance to the National Harbor. It not only overlooks the waterfront but many of the Harbor's cherry trees.

This park opened on Veterans Day 2022 and sits at the entrance to the National Harbor. It not only overlooks the waterfront but many of the Harbor's cherry trees. Sunset Pointe. This location offers unobstructed views of The Capital Wheel and marina. It can be found between Gaylord National Resort and the Westin National Harbor.

For more information, visit the National Harbor website.