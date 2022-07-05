Sinkhole in Frederick causes road closures, damaged waterline affecting several businesses

Monocacy Boulevard from I-70 to East South Street is closed as officials are working to repair a damaged water line caused by a sinkhole.

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK, Md. — A sinkhole in the city of Frederick, Md. has damaged a water line on Monocacy Boulevard, causing a 1-mile stretch of road to close indefinitely and several businesses to be without water.

The news was first reported by the Frederick News-Post which said the road closures started on Wednesday. Officials sent out a statement Friday that says a waterline was damaged on Monocacy Boulevard, causing some businesses and residents to experience brown water.

As a result, Monocacy Boulevard from I-70 — located near Royal Farms — to East South Street will be closed indefinitely for repairs. The city of Frederick's Department of Public Works is investigating the area and has set up a detour for affected drivers.

The sinkhole on Monocacy Boulevard is growing. @frednewspost pic.twitter.com/9XMuT7luS3 — Mary Grace Keller (@MaryGraceKeller) May 7, 2022

As repairs are underway, city officials say "several businesses in the area will not have water, including the new Royal Farms, Patriot East Business Center and businesses on Tilco Drive."

The city says it is unclear when services will be restored.

Since the road closures started earlier in the week, the Frederick-News Post reports that the sinkhole was visually larger Saturday afternoon, now stretching across the roadway.

City officials warn that because of the size of the waterline, "a significant portion of our community may experience issues as the valves on the water line get restored."