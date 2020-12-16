Tree falls on home in Silver Spring

One family has been displaced according to firefighters.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A family woke up Wednesday to find a tree on their home in Silver Spring.

It happened in the Layhill community in the Alderton Ln., off Bonifant Rd, according to Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. It was first reported just before 7 a.m.

Piringer said in a tweet Wednesday that the fallen tree caused significant property damage and displaced one family that was living in the home.

No injuries were reported as of early Wednesday.

It's not clear yet if the down tree was weather related, as the region braces for its first major winter storm on the season on Wednesday.

Wednesday is looking like an all-day winter weather event with a mix of rain, snow and some sleet and possibly some icing west and southwest of D.C.

Our far northern and western suburbs could be getting more than five inches of snow/sleet and areas along and west of I-81 could see more than a foot of snow, according to our WUSA9 weather team.

We are also looking at heavy rain in spots with a Flood Watch across the D.C. metro and southern Maryland.