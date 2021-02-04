Investigators release surveillance video of Silver Spring robbery suspects

Police say the suspects assaulted a 20-year-old woman and stole her purse.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Silver Spring are asking for the public's help to track down three people suspected of stealing a woman's purse and using her credit cards at a D.C. McDonald's last month.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance video from the March 16 incident on Friday. The video shows three people suspected in the crime.

The preliminary investigation found that on March 16, just after 8 p.m., the victim was walking to her car, parked in a garage at 8700 Cameron Street in downtown Silver Spring. Police say the suspects approached the 20-year-old woman from behind, assaulted her, grabbed her purse, which contained her credit cards, and took off on foot.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the parking garage to treat the woman for her injuries, police said.

The suspects later used her credit card at a McDonald's inside Washington Union Station at 50 Massachusetts Ave., Northeast in D.C.