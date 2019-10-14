SILVER SPRING, Md. — An officer was shot on the top of a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning, officials said.
Montgomery County police are actively searching for a suspect or suspects after the officer was shot on the garage in the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street.
As the news of the shooting broke online, witnesses began to share their experience on social media.
In a Twitter video from Tanya LaNice, you can see several dozens of officers and police vehicles lining the street.
In a video from Arnie Appleby, you can see residents run across Fenton Street as an officer is carrying a large rifle towards Leb Tav, a restaurant.
One woman said the shooting happened just across the street from where she works. They are sheltering in place.
Bill Schultheiss said he saw a massive response of at least 30 to 40 police cars.
For those at home or work, watching the news unfold on social media was alarming.
One user said this is typically his way to work and the shooting happened around the time he would arrive on a shuttle.
