Silver Spring man charged with drunk driving after deadly 2022 crash

Prabodh Vaid, 79, and his wife Nirmala Vaid, 77, were killed in the crash.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, after a crash that left a married couple dead in July 2022.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), 24-year-old Daniel Alberto Aviles Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of grossly negligent manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, driving suspended, and driving on a learner's permit without supervision.

Investigators say Aviles Gonzalez was driving his Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Georgia Avenue when he hit a Toyota Camry turning left from northbound Georgia Avenue onto May Street.

Prabodh Vaid, 79, and his wife Nirmala Vaid, 77, were killed in the crash. Police say the couple lived at the corner of May Street and Georgia Ave.

Officers claim Aviles Gonzalez was drunk and speeding when the deadly crash happened.

Aviles Gonzalez was indicted on Feb. 2

