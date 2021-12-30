Silver Spring man arrested for multiple arson charges

Rodrigues is accused of starting several fires around Montgomery County, some of which happened on the same day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested a Silver Spring man for allegedly starting multiple fires at ATMs and gas stations in Montgomery County.

According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Pete Piringer, 44-year-old Mauro Anderson Rodrigues was arrested Tuesday.

Rodrigues is accused of starting several fires around Montgomery County, some of which happened on the same day.

The first reported fire happened at two ATMs at Bank of America on University Blvd. W on December 27. Officials report the fires caused around $20,000 worth of damage.

Officials say the second reported fire happened in the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive when Rodrigues allegedly tried to set a Mercedes-Benz on fire. Piringer says it is unclear if the second reported fire happened on Dec. 27 or early in the morning on Dec. 28.

The third reported fire also happened on Dec. 27 in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue at a Shell Gas & Service station. Rodrigues is accused of trying to ignite a fire using the gasoline fuel from a nozzle before station attendants chased him away.

The last reported fire happened on December 28 in the 8300 block of Colesville Road at a Sunoco Gas Station. Rodrigues allegedly ignited a fire using gasoline he poured onto the ground using a fuel pump. The flames damaged a car that was parked at a nearby fuel pump and the fuel station and store. Officials estimate that the fire caused less than $100,000 worth of damages.

Rodrigues faces multiple charges for the fires, including second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property, attempted second-degree arson and second-degree Malicious Burning.

