Firefighters respond to large house fire in Silver Spring

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Firefighters in Silver Spring are responding to a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County firefighters were called to the 9600 block of Lorain Ave. near Brunett Avenue, N Hills Sligo Park for a reported fire around 6 a.m. Arriving crewss arrived to find flames coming from the home.

Piringer tells WUSA9 a firefighter had to be rescued from the blaze after the firefighter fell through the floor. Information about that firefighter's condition have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Additional details are not yet available. We will update this story as we learn more about this story and more information comes into our newsroom.