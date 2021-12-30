Silver Spring high school track coach arrested, accused of sex with minor

Giovanni D. Reumante is facing two counts alleging he had sex with a now-former student of Northwood High School.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Montgomery County Public Schools track & field coach was arrested this week on a warrant alleging he engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor, according to a statement from the district.

Northwood High School Principal Jonathan Garrick sent parents a letter Thursday informing them Giovanni D. Reumante, a security assistant and track coach with the school, had been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents at Dulles Airport on a warrant from the Montgomery County Police Department.

According to Garrick, Reumante faces two charges of engage in sexual intercourse with a minor. The victim is now a graduate of the school, Garrick said.

“The allegations against Mr. Reumante are troubling, reprehensible, and are contrary to the principles and values of MCPS and our community,” Garrick said. “The safety and security of our students is our top priority and we continue to work every day with our partners in the Montgomery County Police Department, the State's Attorney's Office, and Child Protective Services to ensure that we are providing a safe environment for our students and staff.”