Residents who live in Silver Spring apartment that caught fire say belongings are being held hostage

Neighbors say the only way to get back into their apartments to retrieve their belongings is to sign a waiver saying they won't sue.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — It has been about two weeks since a three-alarm fire in Silver Spring left one person dead and hundreds of people without a place to live. We went back to the Arrive Silver Spring building to speak with people impacted by the fire. They say they are grateful to have survived the fire, and heartbroken for the family of the woman who did not.

At the same time, frustrations are growing with the management company that frustrated residents say is making it difficult for them to rebuild their lives.

Em Espey said the frustration goes beyond the flames. Espey and their partner live just three doors down from where the deadly fire started. Since that morning last month, they have been back inside their now-former apartment just to grab essentials, such as clothing and medicine.

"This has been the hardest experience of my life, and I'm sure my partner's life. And it's not just the fire, that's just the tip of the iceberg," Espey said.

Beyond those essentials, Espey says the rest of their belongings are still inside the building.

"Seemingly in good condition. According to their logic you can't get those items and those items are deemed a total loss unless you sign away your legal rights," Espey said.

According to a document that apartment residents say is from building management, The only way people whose apartments have been condemned can get back into the building to fully move out is to sign away their right to sue.

"The waiver basically signs away your right to sue Arrive for any of the issues that result from being in the unit," Espey said.

According to Espey, management has also told residents that all of their belongings will be thrown away if they don't come get them by March 21.

"I'm extremely concerned. It feels like they're holding our belongings hostage," Espey said.

They wrote down a conversation they had with Arrive management.

"She said nobody was forcing us to sign the waiver, we could just not sign it and lose all of our belongings," they said. "We feel like we're fighting an uphill battle that we shouldn't be having to fight."

A spokesperson for the company that owns the building told WUSA9 that they are worried about health issues, and want people to understand the potential health impacts of going inside the building. They also said they are not budging on the waiver.

Espey and other residents say they feel like their only option is a lawyer.