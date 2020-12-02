WASHINGTON — A car that crashed into a home in Silver Spring is causing one family of three to find another place to stay Tuesday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, no one was injured when the car crashed into a home at 8823 Sundale Drive around 7:30 p.m.

The reason for the crash has been labeled by Montgomery County Police as an accident. The department said the driver lost control of the vehicle, but how the driver lost control of the car is still being investigated.

Structural damage to the inside and outside of the home is why the family of three could not stay at the house, said police.

Fire crews who responded did reach out to building inspectors and the Potomac Electric Power Company as part of making sure they faced no additional issues that could have been caused by the crash.

It is not known how the family will find a place to stay or if the Red Cross is assisting them.

There is no word on if Montgomery Police have charged the driver in this case. But WUSA9 will provide more information if it is given.

The incident in Silver Spring wasn't the only car trouble across the DMV region.

A car in Northwest flipped at the intersection of Blair Road and Cedar Street around 4 p.m. The cause of this crash is not known, including any additional details.

A car flipped in Northwest D.C. around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

