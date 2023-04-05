Silver Spring apartment fire started under seat of motorized wheelchair

The cause of the fire was listed as accidental in nature, unknown malfunction or failure of motorized wheelchair.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person is in critical condition after a fire started under the seat of a motorized wheelchair at a Silver Spring apartment complex late Wednesday night, according to firefighters.

Authorities with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to Alexander House, located on 2nd Avenue, nearby Fenwick Lane, around 11:30 p.m. after a report of a fire. At the scene, firefighters saw that the fire was on the second floor with the sprinklers being activated.

Just before 1 a.m., it was reported that the fire was under control and extinguished by the sprinkler.

Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital, including one adult who was in the apartment where the fire started and suffered life-threatening burn injuries. The second person suffered a medical emergency unrelated to the fire.

The critically injured person was found in a motorized wheelchair, and investigators say the fire started under the seat leaving the batteries and the drive motor severely damaged. The cause of the fire was listed as accidental in nature, unknown malfunction or failure of motorized wheelchair.

Estimated damage right now is at $50,000, officials said.