Texas couple's discovery at an Airbnb leads to Silver Spring man's arrest

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Silver Spring man is being held without bond after a Texas couple discovered hidden cameras in their Maryland Airbnb last year, and police are asking other potential victims to come forward.

On Aug. 5, 2022, a couple visiting from Texas rented an Airbnb room in Maryland.

Shortly after arriving, the couple made a disturbing discovery – hidden cameras located inside smoke detectors in the bedroom and bathroom, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The Airbnb was in a home in the 1100 block of Dale Drive in Silver Spring.

After finding the cameras, the couple left the house and drove to the Target store on Cherry Hill Road and contacted police.

After officers took their report, they went to the home and talked to the homeowner.

The man denied having any knowledge about the hidden cameras and allowed officers to search the home. The homeowner told officers that his twin brother lived at the home, and another man was renting a room.

The renter allowed officers to search his room, and another hidden camera was found inside a smoke detector.

Officers then talked to the homeowner's brother, identified as Larry Goisse, 38, who would not allow officers to search his room.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers searched Goisse's room.

Police claim officers found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and evidence they say connected Goisse to the cameras.

On Feb. 2, 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for Goisse, charging him with peeping tom, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal installation of visual surveillance in private areas.

It wasn't until Thursday that Montgomery County officers picked up Goisse from an out-of-state correctional facility and transported him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Tips may remain anonymous.