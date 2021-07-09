‘Why doesn’t he have his cell phone in heaven?’ | Silence & struggle for family, 1 year after son killed near Joint Base Andrews

Davon Taylor's killer has remained at large for one year, a long interlude of sadness and lost time for Sharonda Taylor and her children.

SUITLAND, Md. — Across the street from where countless cameras focus on presidents coming and going from Joint Base Andrews, Sharonda Taylor is still unable to process how her son could lie lifeless in the grass, shot in a nearby neighborhood, with no one calling police.

“He was my best friend, my favorite person, and I’m so lucky that I was Davon’s favorite person,” Sharonda said of her son, Davon Darnell Taylor, killed one year ago Tuesday.

“I will never see him get married or have children,” she said above the roar of Marine One, flying overhead. “He was only 21 years old. Why should whoever killed my son be able to walk freely?”

Her words resonated with the awful authority of an unforgivable act. Taylor messaged his mom, “I love you,” with two heart emojis in the text bubble, on Sept. 6, 2020. It was the last time the mother of three heard from her son.

Prince George’s Police found the 21-year-old’s body within the Admiral Place Apartments, responding to a welfare check before 7 a.m. Sept. 7, 2020.

The killer has remained at large for a year, a long interlude of sadness and lost time for Sharonda and her children.

“The person who did this needs to know how this shattered a family,” Taylor said during a vigil for her son. “Even his 4-year-old brother keeps asking why his brother doesn't have his cell phone in heaven. That's so hard to answer.”

Dozens of people gathered for the Tuesday evening vigil, there to confront a vicious paroxysm, and remind the neighborhood Davon's case is still being actively investigated.

“There are literally thousands of people who live in this apartment complex,” Taylor said. “Someone knows who did this. And whoever it was, they did it to the wrong child.”

Prince George’s Police continue to ask anyone with relevant information to call detectives at (301) 516-2512. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS, or, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Respondents may also use the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-0038549.

