Compete in this sidewalk art contest for the chance to win more than $1,500 in cash, prizes

The contest is for all ages.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Express your creativity and compete for your chance to win more than $1,500 in cash prizes and gifts at the 2nd Annual Sidewalk Art Contest at the Leonardtown Wharf on Saturday.

The competition will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All ages are welcome to compete and the event is free to register for.

There will be four categories to compete in:

Pro

Dabbler

Youth

Family

Anyone participating in the contest is encouraged to let their imaginations run wild and to paint whatever they choose (as long as it's family friendly.)

After checking-in at the registration tent, participants will be assigned a space number where they will work. Once a piece is finished, artists will be asked to take a picture of their work, and to scan a QR code to upload their masterpiece.

Registration for this event is required.

Sidewalk chalk, in a variety of colors, will be available for artists to use. Artists are also welcome to bring their own supplies.

More than $1,500 in cash prizes and gifts are to be awarded. Three winners will be chosen in each category to receive gifts from local businesses, and the grand prize winners will be chosen from the category winners.

Grand prizes to be awarded:

1st Place - $500

2nd Place - $300

3rd Place - $200

The winners will be announced at 5 p.m. during the Phillip Michael Parson concert at the Wharf, followed by a free fireworks show.

For more information on the event and to register, click here.