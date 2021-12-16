Person fires shots at Silver Spring home, police search for suspect

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or 240-773-TIPS.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday night in White Oak, Silver Spring.

Police were called to the 12000 block of Turnstone Court for a report of shots fired. Officers found that an occupied home has been shot multiple times. Police said no one inside was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or 240-773-TIPS.

Just days ago, in an unrelated incident also in Silver Spring, shop owners discovered Monday morning that five businesses were damaged by gunfire overnight.

Police said that around 2 a.m. Monday, an off-duty officer called 911 about a fight at the Society Lounge located on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Within moments, at around 2:15 a.m., he informed police he heard shots fired in the area. Police received other 911 calls from people reporting the sounds of gunshots.