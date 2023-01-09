Waldorf woman left rattled after being shot at while driving

A bullet was recovered from her car.

MARYLAND, USA — Police are investigating a report of shots fired into a vehicle in Maryland.

On Thursday, officers with the Charles County Sheriffs Office responded to a report of someone who fired a gun into a car in Waldorf, Maryland.

Investigators say a woman was driving along Mattawoman Beantown Road when the shooting occurred. According to the reports, an older model gold SUV with tinted windows pulled up beside her and shot at her car, resulting in a bullet hitting her car.

Police say the woman managed to flee the scene safely and was not injured in the shooting.

She called the police immediately after to report the incident.

When officers arrived on scene of the shooting, they found and recovered a bullet from her car.

Police have not provided details regarding the SUV’s driver, a description of the suspect car, or the motive behind the shooting. Police are working on gathering information in this case.

Residents of Waldorf are urged to stay informed to further assist Charles County Police as they work to locate a suspect. They are encouraging anyone with information to call Officer Mayhew at 301-609-3282 ext. 0519. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.