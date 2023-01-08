Shopping tax-free in Maryland | What you need to know

While tax-free week is commonly associated with back-to-school shopping, the tax-free savings apply to shoppers of all ages.

MARYLAND, USA — Shoppers in Maryland can expect to save some money as the state kicks off its tax-free holiday.

Sales tax holidays are a time period that allows customers to make specific purchases without having to pay state, and occasionally local, sales taxes.

The sales tax holiday lasts a week and begins this year on Aug. 13 and will last until Aug. 19.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is an important opportunity for Marylanders, particularly families, to save some money while doing their back-to-school shopping,” Comptroller Brooke Lierman said. “The cost of new clothes and backpacks for families of any size can add up quickly."

According to the Maryland tax website, eligible items include clothing and footwear up to $100 per item and backpacks up to $40 per item.

While tax-free week is commonly associated with back-to-school shopping, the tax-free savings apply to shoppers of all ages.

Clothing and footwear also cover items some may not expect, such as:

Adults diapers

Baby diapers

Bathrobes

Bridal gowns and dresses (rent or sold)

Prom dress

Dry-cleaning services (non-commercial)

Costumes

Click here to view a whole list of items eligible for the sales tax holiday.

“Small businesses make up the backbone of our communities, providing neighborhood stabilization, tax revenue for the things we care about, and philanthropy for local organizations,” said Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association. “Marylanders can save money and support their community during Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week by checking out their nearest retailers and shopping locally.”

For more information about the tax-free week, visit the Maryland Comptroller's website.