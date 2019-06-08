WASHINGTON — We know you love shopping and this will be the best $100 you'll ever spend -- minus sales taxes.

Maryland tax-free week began Sunday and lasts through midnight Aug. 17.

During the tax-free week you're able to purchase anything from underclothes and shoes to bathing suits -- exempt from Maryland sales tax if the purchase is under $100.

The first $40 on backpacks are also tax-free.

Did you know that layaway purchases also qualify?

State officials said if a customer begins a layaway agreement during the Shop Maryland period any eligible items placed on layaway during that period will qualify for the exemption. Example: A customer put 10 qualifying items on layaway during the Shop Maryland period, but completes the layaway and received the merchandise after the period ended. The total purchase is exempt from tax.

Read more answers for other frequently asked questions about this week.

Here's a list of some of the items that are tax exempt:

Laundry services

Baby diapers

Adult diapers

Graduation caps and gowns

Belts

Hats

Ear muffs

Hand muffs

Gym suits and uniforms

Lingerie

Rented shoes

Ski suits

Underpants

Swim suits and swim trunks

Here is a list of some taxable items:

Diaper bags

Scuba wear

Blankets

Wallets

Briefcases

Athletic gloves (baseball, football, etc.)

Swim masks, fins, goggles

Jewelry

Umbrellas

Read the full list of taxable and exempt items you can purchase during tax-free week here.

Due to D.C. not participating in tax-free weeks or weekends, residents should head to Maryland to take advantage of their tax-free week. If you're a Virginia resident and missed your tax-free weekend Aug. 2-4, you should head to Maryland, too.

"Shop Maryland Tax-Free week is a great opportunity for parents to get deals on back-to-school clothes and for anyone to refresh a tired wardrobe," Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said.

What better way to get your kids prepared to go back to school?

