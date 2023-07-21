Man shot, killed in Prince George's County; Homicide investigation underway

Once at the scene, police found a man outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An early morning shooting has left a man dead in Prince George's County Friday, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Edingburgh Lane, off of Contee Road, in Laurel around 1:10 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the location. No information has been released about the man, this includes his age and name.

Currently, there is no one in custody for the crime and no suspect information has been released. The police department is working to develop a motive in the deadly shooting case.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)