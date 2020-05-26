Shooting investigation underway in Silver Spring, Md.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in Silver Spring, Md.
The incident was reported around 7:07 a.m. on the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in the Glenmont area, police said.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and to keep an eye out for directions from officers.
At this time, officials have not released the identity of a possible victim or details on the shooting.