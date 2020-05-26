x
Skip Navigation

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

maryland

Shooting investigation underway in Silver Spring, Md.

There is a large police presence in the Glenmont area following a reported shooting Tuesday morning.
Credit: Dave Scarnato, WUSA9
Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting in the Glenmont area in Silver Spring, Md.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in Silver Spring, Md.

The incident was reported around 7:07 a.m. on the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in the Glenmont area, police said. 

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and to keep an eye out for directions from officers.

At this time, officials have not released the identity of a possible victim or details on the shooting.

RELATED: DC police looking for gold SUV after fatal shooting in Southeast

RELATED: Montgomery County police investigate two homicides in White Oak area

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.