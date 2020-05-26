Shooting investigation underway in Silver Spring, Md.

There is a large police presence in the Glenmont area following a reported shooting Tuesday morning.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning in Silver Spring, Md.

The incident was reported around 7:07 a.m. on the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in the Glenmont area, police said.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene of the shooting. Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible and to keep an eye out for directions from officers.