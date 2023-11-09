2 people shot to death in Prince George's County

One of the victims were found inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Investigators with the Prince George's County Police Department are trying to piece together what led to a shooting that left two people dead late Sunday night.

Around 11:10 p.m., officers responded to Livingston Terrace, off of Indian Head Highway, in Oxon Hill, after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival to the scene, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead.

Another male victim was also found at the area suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he died at the scene.

FATAL SHOOTING: At approx. 11:10 pm officers responded to the 5500 blk of Livingston Ter for a shooting. On scene, they discovered an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wound(s). He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/imhX9x9BDV — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 11, 2023

The victims in the case have not been identified, this includes their names and ages. The police department is working to develop a motive and suspect(s) in the double homicide case.