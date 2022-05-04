x
Maryland

1 person hospitalized after shipping container explodes in Anne Arundel County

Fire officials are on the scene of a small explosion on Jabez Run in Millersville, Maryland.
Credit: AACOFD

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire officials are investigating an explosion in Millersville, Maryland. 

Fire crews said they responded to Jabez Run, not far from Crain Highway around 9:02 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say the fire at the location has been safely put out. 

At this time it is unclear what caused the explosion but officials say there was a fire at the location as well as a result of the explosion.

At least one person has been reported injured in the incident and has been transported to Johns Hopkins University Bayview in Baltimore for treatment, according to a media representative.

Hazmat crews have also responded to assist in the investigation. 

The public is urged to avoid the area at this time while crews work to determine what caused the explosion. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available. 

