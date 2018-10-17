PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- A Spokesman for the immigration assistance organization, Casa de Maryland said they are helping the woman who is accusing a Prince George’s County Police Officer of rape.

“She’s still processing everything,” said Casa Program Manager, George Escobar.

Escobar said the woman was heading to work at 1 a.m. last Thursday, October 11 when she was stopped by Officer Ryan Macklin on University Boulevard in Langley Park.

Charging documents state that he tried to touch her breast and told the woman to drive behind a nearby store where the alleged rape occurred.

“She really felt this was the end for her,” said Escobar. He said the woman’s co-workers she called while driving behind the store, ran over to help and that’s when Macklin went back to his marked cruiser.

Macklin also left his ID in the victim’s car according to Escobar and she took a picture of his license.

Even with Macklin behind bars, held without bail, Escobar said that woman is still living in fear.

“She knows this individual has friends and she knows those friends may be in the police department.”

The woman is a mom and undocumented. She’s been living in the United States for 18 years, according to Casa.

At a press conference Monday, Police Chief Hank Stawinski said the woman was not targeted because she's undocumented. However, “she believes it is a factor and we believe her,” said Escobar.

Casa is reaching out to the people they serve to find out if anyone else may've been victimized by Macklin or any other officers.

Escobar said, the woman in this case wants to tell her story to encourage other undocumented immigrants to speak out.

“She's willing to fight,” said Escobar.

