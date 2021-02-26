Montgomery Co. middle school teacher on administrative leave after 'inappropriate act' on video call during class

The "inappropriate act" was caught on video and was circulating on social media, according to MCPS officials.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Shady Grove Middle School staff member has been placed on administrative leave after they were seen on-screen Monday engaged in "inappropriate behavior" during an 8th-grade class, according to a statement released Thursday by Shady Grove Middle School Principal Alana D. Murray.

The situation was recorded and posted on social media, Murray said. The extent of the behavior is unknown at this time. The video incident was reported to the proper authorities and the MCPS central office.

The Montgomery County Police Department told WUSA9 that they will not file charges against the teacher at this time because the incident was not deemed a crime.

"We want to thank the students and community members who reported this incident and will provide any updates as necessary once we receive further guidance," Murray said in the statement.

Murray said the incident is under investigation and is asking students who posted the inappropriate video of the teacher on social media platforms to take it down and to stop sharing.

Here's the full statement below:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

I am writing to inform you of a serious incident that occurred yesterday, Feb. 22, during an 8th grade class. It was brought to our attention that a staff member was seen on screen in a breakout room engaged in inappropriate behavior. This incident was recorded and posted on social media. School administration quickly reported this incident to law enforcement and MCPS central office. This matter is under investigation. We ask that any student who may have this video posted on social media platforms take down the content and refrain from sharing with other students. We want to thank the students and community members who reported this incident and will provide any updates as necessary once we receive further guidance. Please do not hesitate to email me at Alana_D_Murray@mcpsmd.org or call me at 240-740-1440 if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Alana D. Murray, PhD Principal Shady Grove Middle School

In September 2020, Montgomery County Public School officials has to address parents and students after racial imagery showed up in a virtual class at Damascus High School.

A student at Damascus High School was using a Nazi cartoon character for his personal ZOOM icon/photo, according to the school district.

"The student who posted the image will receive consequences aligned with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct. This type of behavior will not be tolerated at Damascus High School," said Damascus High School Principal Kevin Yates in a statement to WUSA9.