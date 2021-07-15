Several people rescued from apartment fire in New Carrolton

Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is working to help the displaced residents.

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — Several people were rescued from an apartment fire in New Carrolton Thursday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire Department (PGFD).

The fire happened just before 6 a.m. at a four-story garden-style apartment building on the 5500 block of Karen Elaine Drive, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and saw flames when they arrived.

Four occupants were rescued through the stairwell, according to PGFD.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire from one unit and searched throughout the complex to make sure all occupants were accounted for.

Firefighters were able to assist a total of six people from the incident, officials said.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries and no one was taken to the hospital, PGFD said.

Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management is working to help the displaced residents.