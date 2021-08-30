Balconies collapse, several displaced after burning apartment fire in Landover Hills

The fire was declared a second-alarm fire as crews battled the flames.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Several people have been displaced after an apartment complex fire in Landover Hills early Monday morning, according to Prince George's County Fire Department.

Crews were called to the fire located on the 4000 block of Warner Avenue around 4 a.m., officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene with fire showing on all four floors of the garden-style apartment building. Crews also reported wooden balconies collapsing at the scene.

The fire was declared a second-alarm fire as crews battled the flames. Firefighters conducted a primary search in the burning building and as of 5 a.m., they have not located additional residents.

There were no reported injuries, officials said.

At this time, 12 adults and four children have been left displaced due to the fire, officials said. Prince George's County Office of Emergency Management officials is working to help these residents.

Approx 4:01am #PGFD units were dispatched to the 4000 block of Warner Ave in Landover Hills for a reported structure fire. On scene crews found a 4-story multi-family dwelling w/fire showing on all floors. Primary searches negative. Fire is out. Crews remain operating on scene. pic.twitter.com/fujqxGazOO — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 30, 2021