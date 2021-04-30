Several cars damaged due to fallen tree on Outer Loop near Rockville

Fire crews are at the scene working to clear the tree from the roadway, police say.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Multiple cars have been damaged due to a fallen tree on the Outer Loop of the Beltway near Rockville, Maryland State Police said.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on the Outer Loop, police said. The downed tree has shut down some lanes on the Outer Loop and is causing delays.

WUSA9's SKY9 showed traffic moving through following the lane closures. One vehicle was spotted with severe front window damage.

As of 11:40 a.m., it is unknown if there were any injuries due to the incident.

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service D.C. and areas north and west. A Wind Advisory for the rest of the DMV. Winds may gust up to 60 mph within the warning area.

People living in these areas may want to bring in lightweight patio furniture, recycle bins, trash cans, patio heaters, etc. Some limbs and trees could fall Friday resulting in some blocked roadways and scattered power outages.

It remains unclear if the heavy winds Friday caused the tree to fall on the highway.