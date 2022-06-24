7 people arrested in Germantown home raid

Charges include possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Seven people have been arrested after a raid at a Germantown home led to a 'haven' for guns and drugs Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Police.

Officers say they began to observe the Crystal Rock Drive home around 8 p.m. to determine the best way to execute the search warrant.

After a couple of hours of observation, along with the initial investigation, police determined that it was highly likely that the suspects inside the home would be armed. Based on this development, police, along with the assistance of SWAT, conducted a search warrant on a Crystal Rock Drive home around 10:40 p.m.

The SWAT team individually called out the occupants inside the home and ultimately took them all into custody.

Through the search, officers located fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, multiple handguns, and over $10,000 in cash.

The suspects were taken into custody and are facing various gun and drug charges including the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, police said.

Authorities have identified the seven people in the case as 23-year-old Jaden Howard, 23-year-old Ke-onta Goldsberry, 20-year-old Devin Bullard, 18-year-old Joshua Tuzon, 19-year-old Javon Walker, 21-year-old Marco Cedillos, and 21-year-old Zavier Carson-Beckwith.