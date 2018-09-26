FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – Multiple people were seriously injured after a crash involving a cement truck in Fort Washington, Maryland.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Indian Head Highway at East Swann Creek Road.
Officials said five people were injured in the crash and that some had to be extricated from a car underneath the cement truck.
Two adults were flown to the hospital. An adult female and two children were treated on scene and refused transport to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.
Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
© 2018 WUSA