FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – Multiple people were seriously injured after a crash involving a cement truck in Fort Washington, Maryland.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Indian Head Highway at East Swann Creek Road.

Officials said five people were injured in the crash and that some had to be extricated from a car underneath the cement truck.

U/D RT210. 2nd patient extricated from a car underneath cement truck. Tow truck cancelled. 2 patients, both adults, flown to Trauma Centers. An adult female and 2 kids treated on scene and refused transport to hospital. PGFD starting to clear scene. @MDSP @MDSHA #MDTraffic — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) September 26, 2018

Two adults were flown to the hospital. An adult female and two children were treated on scene and refused transport to the hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

U/D RT 210 Crash. SB lanes of RT 210 are closed. NB RT 210 Lane’s are currently open. Anticipate SB RT 210 being closed for an extended period. PGFD Haz-Mat Team on the way for fuel and engine fluids on the roadway. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) September 26, 2018

