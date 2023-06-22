'Stick-up Steve' heads to prison for serial robbery after assaulting officers in an escape attempt

The sentencing comes after Steven Beitzel Jr. faked an illness and tried to escape police custody at an area hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 33-year-old Germantown man was sentenced to 85 years in prison, with all but 32 years suspended, after he tried to disarm a sheriff's deputy while attempting to escape police custody at a hospital in Montgomery County, according to the state's attorney's office.

Police say Steven Ray Beitzel Jr. is a convicted serial bank robber.

On March 23, 2023, after a two-day trial, a jury found Beitzel guilty of one count of attempt to disarm law enforcement and two counts of second degree assault.

Following his conviction, the State of Maryland and Beitzel entered into a plea agreement to resolve four remaining criminal cases involving charges including motor vehicle theft, assault, armed robbery, robbery and burglary.

The charges stem from a series of incidents in 2021 and 2022.

Beitzel was ordered to be held without bond after he stole a car in November of 2021.

Police say he was transferred to the Avery Road Drug Treatment Center, per court order, but escaped the center that same day.

The court immediately issued a bench warrant and Beitzel was apprehended on January 12th, 2022.

Over the next two months, while his whereabouts were unknown, Beitzel, who refers to himself as “Stick-up Steve," robbed two convenience stores and committed a series of bank robberies, making off with approximately $60,000.

A witness told police Beitzel used the money to buy two motorcycles and a car.

Police claim he also made trips to Baltimore to purchase fentanyl, some of which he used and some of which he sold.

On January 25, 2022, while in custody, doctors say Beitzel faked an illness and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital.

In a hospital restroom, Beitzel tried to disarm one of the sheriff's deputies.

Investigators say he lunged for the deputy's service gun, when a confused struggle occurred.

During which, Beitzel was able to lower the safety hood of the service weapon, which officials claim is the first step in removing the gun from its holster.

Police say the two deputies involved in the scuffle were injured and subsequently treated for concussions.

Fortunately, no one else was injured as a result of the incident.