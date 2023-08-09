Montgomery County Police mourn one of their own

Sergeant Gregory Jordan unexpectedly passed away in his home on Saturday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A sadness has settled over the Montgomery County Police Department as they honor one of their own.

The news of Sergeant Gregory Jordan’s untimely passing on Saturday, came as a shock to everyone that knew him. Having served on the Montgomery County Police Department for thirty years, Sgt. Jordan was a pillar of the community.

Jordan began his tenure with MCPD in 1992 in the Major Crimes Division. In 2013 he moved up in rank and was named Sergeant. During his time in this role he exemplified dedication and integrity. Jordan was assigned to the third district, which covers Silver Spring, Maryland. His main post was in the White Oak neighborhood.

“This is an incredible loss for our department, the Montgomery County community, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Sergeant Jordan,” said Chief Marcus Jones with a heavy heart.

He continued by asking everyone in the community and those who knew Sgt. Jordan, to keep his family, friends, and colleagues close to their heart as they navigate this sudden loss.

Sergeant Jordan passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 9, 2023.#MCPD #EOW #EndofWatchhttps://t.co/z0jYu0nGn4 pic.twitter.com/p1dLjtEXFG — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 9, 2023

County Executive, Marc Elrich also expressed his condolences, speaking to Sgt. Jordan’s three decades of selfless services.

“Today we lost a true public servant, Sergeant Gregory Jordan, who dedicated thirty years of his life to serving and protecting the people of Montgomery County”.