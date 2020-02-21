WALDORF, Md. — A second suspect has been charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown, prosecutors said Friday in a bond hearing for the first suspect charged with Brown's murder.

During the bond hearing for Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, who was arrested Wednesday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors said a co-defendant confessed Thursday night to their involvement in Brown's murder.

The identity of the second suspect has not been released.

Freeman was denied bond during the hearing and is facing several murder charges in connection to the Prince George’s County homicide detective's son shooting death.

Investigators said it is unclear if Freeman is the gunman in this case.

According to court documents, Brown had been using Snapchat to communicate with Freeman the afternoon before his murder. Brown was found fatally shot Tuesday night in the driveway of his family’s home on Warehouse Landing Road in the Bryan’s Road section of Charles County, Md., police said.

A car matching the description of Freeman’s dark-colored 2011 Ford Fusion was seen on neighbors' home surveillance cameras in front of Brown’s home at the time of the murder, around 7:50 pm Tuesday, investigators reported.

Gunshots were heard on the videos and the car was seen speeding away, detectives wrote in the documents.

A handgun belonging to Brown’s father was found on the ground near his body, according to investigators. Police said the gun had not been fired.

"Messages on his Snapchat account indicate that Brown was planning to meet with a person named 'Darryl' at Brown’s residence," detectives wrote in the charging documents. "The purpose of the meeting is unknown. However, Brown has recently been selling THC vape cartridges and Darryl supposedly sells marijuana."

During the investigation, Freeman’s cellphone was recovered. Prosecutors said there were text messages two days prior to the shooting where Freeman allegedly asked where he could find “sweet licks," a term they described as robberies.

Freeman bought a 9mm the same day he asked the question, prosecutors said.

The case remains under investigation, according to Diane Richardson, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sherriff’s Department.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 4.

