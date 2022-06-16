x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Motorcyclist killed in Seat Pleasant crash

Police say the man on the motorcycle died from his injuries at an area hospital.

More Videos

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

A spokesperson for the Seat Pleasant Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the area of E. Capitol Street and Davey Street just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The person on the motorcycle, identified only as an adult male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Police say the man on the motorcycle later died from his injuries.

The other driver stayed on the scene of the crash and was not injured. 

East Capitol Street was closed for the crash investigation, but has since reopened. 

Details about what may have led up to the crash have not been released by police. The crash investigation remains ongoing.

RELATED: Deputies: Speeding believed to be factor in crash that killed 15-year-old

RELATED: 5 people taken to hospital following school bus crash, police say

RELATED: US report: 273 Teslas using automated driving systems involved in crashes

RELATED: 'The most pain I will ever feel in my life' | Mother continues recovery months after being impaled by tree

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement