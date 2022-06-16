Motorcyclist killed in Seat Pleasant crash

Police say the man on the motorcycle died from his injuries at an area hospital.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

A spokesperson for the Seat Pleasant Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the area of E. Capitol Street and Davey Street just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The person on the motorcycle, identified only as an adult male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Police say the man on the motorcycle later died from his injuries.

The other driver stayed on the scene of the crash and was not injured.

East Capitol Street was closed for the crash investigation, but has since reopened.