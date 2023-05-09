Seat Pleasant K9 Theo recovering from injuries sustained in capture of DC carjacking suspect

The carjacking happened in Northeast D.C. before the driver of the stolen vehicle entered into Prince George's County, Maryland.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — A Seat Pleasant Police K9 is recovering from injuries after successfully helping to apprehend a carjacking suspect last week.

According to the Seat Pleasant Police Department, officers were alerted on Sept. 19, around 7:30 p.m., that a 2022 burgundy Dodge Charger was recently carjacked at gunpoint on Benning Road Northeast, nearby Anacostia Avenue Northeast, in Northeast D.C. With the help of a Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, the vehicle was seen entering into Seat Pleasant, Maryland, leading officers to attempt a stop on the vehicle.

The driver of the stolen vehicle did not stop and a police chase began. During the pursuit, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Adam West, of Capitol Heights, left the vehicle behind and ran away. He also continued to disobey orders from officers.

K9 Theo then pursued West and was able to quickly apprehend him, but police say he injured his paw. He received six stitches for the injury.

Seat Pleasant Police K9 Theo is recovering after making a successful apprehension of 18-year-old Adam West of Capitol Heights for carjacking a 2022 Dodge Charger. During the apprehension, Theo injured his paw and received six stitches. pic.twitter.com/03VUoZ9Lfz — Seat Pleasant Police (@SPPDNews) September 26, 2023

"Good work to all involved," the police department said in reflection.

The police department is reminding residents that if they see suspicious activity to call 9-1-1! Also, people can submit anonymous tips by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or by visiting http://pgcrimesolvers.com.