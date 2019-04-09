MARYLAND, USA — More Sears and Kmarts are on the chopping block, including two that may be in your neighborhood.

A Sears in Gaithersburg and a KMart across the Bay Bridge in Stevensville are amoung the 100 stores expected to close this December.

The store closure is happening despite a deal that was reached to keep Sears out of bankruptcy and keep about four hundred of the stores open.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin later this month.

