Seaplane makes emergency landing in Maryland

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A seaplane equipped with pontoons had to make an emergency landing in St. Mary's County, Maryland on Thursday. The plane reportedly stalled in the air forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing in a cornfield.

Maryland State Police troopers were called to a report of a crash site at a field off of Bayside Road near Montpelier Road in Clements, Maryland. Arriving troopers found the plane resting on its roof. No one on the ground was hurt, police said.

The plane involved was a Cessna 185. The pilot was identified as 63-year-old Anthony Copozzi of Venice, Florida. His passenger was identified as Charles O'Brien, 35, of Leonardtown, Maryland. Neither Copozzi nor O'Brien were hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that Copozzi reported he was forced to perform an emergency landing after the aircraft suffered engine failure and stalled. State Police notified officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist along with a Charles County hazardous materials team.