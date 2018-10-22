ROCKVILLE, Md. -- An 18-year-old former student accused of threatening to attack Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda with assault rifles was denied bail by Montgomery County District Court Judge John Moffatt Monday.

"He should not be released until we are certain he doesn't pose a risk to the community," Moffatt said as he ordered Luis Cabrera held without bail while the case against him moves forward.

Cabrera is accused of making threats of mass violence. Authorities seized an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Kel-Tec semiautomatic rifle from the location in Towson Maryland where Cabrera was staying when he was arrested late Friday.

Both guns were legally owned by someone else but Cabrera could have gained access to them, according to police.

RELATED: Former student arrested after making threats on Snapchat against high school in Bethesda

On October 12, several Walter Johnson students showed their school resource police officer photos that Cabrera had apparently posted of himself of social media holding a rifle with loaded magazines with the caption "School shooter Camille". Recent posts also stated "I had WJ" and "Ha ha, I'm going to shoot up the school", according to court documents charging him.

Cabrera had a history of making threats dating back to February, when he was told he would not graduate, the documents said.

Cabrera was referred to a crisis center for counseling but not charged in previous incidents.

Cabrera had been working part time as a grocery clerk and had left his family home after a dispute with his father, according to courtroom statements read by Judge Moffatt.

© 2018 WUSA