WASHINGTON — Several schools and institutions in the metropolitan area are announcing closures and delays due to inclement weather on Wednesday.

Take a look at the updated school closings/ delays list below (Updated as of 6:15 am.):

Prince William County Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Fauquier County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours, offices open on time.

Stafford County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

King George County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Fredericksburg City Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Warren County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours

Although light accumulations of snow could melt or be left on elevated surfaces, some snow continues to fall in the DMV early Wednesday morning.

Snow totals in the DMV area on Wednesday

