WASHINGTON — Several schools and institutions in the metropolitan area are announcing closures and delays due to inclement weather on Wednesday.
Take a look at the updated school closings/ delays list below (Updated as of 6:15 am.):
Prince William County Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Fauquier County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours, offices open on time.
Stafford County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Fauquier County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
King George County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Fredericksburg City Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Warren County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
Spotsylvania County Public Schools: Delayed 2 hours
To view the WUSA9 closings and delays page, click here.
Although light accumulations of snow could melt or be left on elevated surfaces, some snow continues to fall in the DMV early Wednesday morning.
RELATED: Live Radar and local weather forecast for DC, MD, VA
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your new