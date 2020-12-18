Don't worry, kids. Santa is still coming to town despite Maryland's travel restrictions

Gov. Larry Hogan issued a special executive order exempting St. Nick, his reindeer and elves from all emergency orders regarding travel and quarantine

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants to be sure there's no confusion about his state's new coronavirus travel restrictions when it comes to Santa Claus.

Hogan issued a special exemption issued a special executive order exempting St. Nick, his reindeer and elves from all emergency orders regarding travel and quarantine.

Great news for a man known for traveling the world in one night.

According to the document, since Dr. Anthony Fauci has already established Father Christmas is immune from the COVID-19 virus, there is no need for him to adhere to the new restrictions the state put in place on Thursday.

"Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," Fauci told USA TODAY last month. "Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody."

Santa Claus is, of course, coming to town. I have issued a special executive order exempting Santa, his affiliated elves, and reindeer necessary for the propulsion of his sleigh from all emergency orders regarding travel.



Hogan announced Thursday that a public health advisory has been issued to restrict indoor gathering limits to no more than 10 people (previously 25) and strongly advises against all non-essential travel. Anyone traveling to or from Maryland must have a negative COVID-19 test or self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival. Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and D.C. are the only localities exempt from the travel requirements.