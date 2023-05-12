Prince George's Co. man sentenced for shooting, killing grandmother reading the Bible on New Year's Day 2020

Filomena Vasquez, 56, was preparing for a sermon on the radio when she was shot.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Bowie man is headed to prison for his role in the shooting death of Filomena Vasquez, 56, on New Year's Day 2020.

Editor's Note: The video above aired on Jan. 2, 2020.

Sammie Warren, 27, is sentenced to 65 years, with all but 50 suspended, after investigators say he shot and killing Vasquez while she was sitting in her kitchen on New Year's Day reading her Bible.

Police say she was preparing for a sermon on the radio when she was shot.

“He went to Filomena’s house and shot it up over a car,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Brenna Bush in arguing for a stiff sentence. “This is the type of gun wielding, emotional person the defendant is. He goes from zero to one hundred using deadly violence.”

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Warren and Vasquez's son.

Warren had purchased a car from her son the week prior to the shooting and was trying to get his money back after the car stopped working within 12 hours of the purchase.

When the son refused to refund the money, Warren began making threats.

“No one anticipates that a quiet New Year’s Day at home could tragically end in loss of life,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “Ms. Vazquez was in the privacy of her home, simply reading her Bible when this happened, which is heartbreaking. I am gratified that we have once again, upheld justice in this case by securing the appropriate sentence for her. Mr. Warren will spend considerable time behind bars, ensuring that he is unable to inflict harm upon anyone else in this community. I also want to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Brenna Bush for her diligent work in this case and bringing closure to this very tragic incident for the family.”

Warren was sentenced to 30 years on second-degree murder, 15 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and five years for illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

He was convicted on May 12, 2023.

