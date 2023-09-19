Safe Streets Act will restrict some right on red intersections in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Council passed the bill with unanimous measure in reaction to an epidemic of pedestrian deaths.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the "Safe Streets Act of 2023" Tuesday, which could ban right on red turns at targeted intersections. Councilmembers said they’re trying to react to a continuing epidemic of pedestrian deaths by enhancing protections at certain danger points.

Much of the focus of the legislation is on safety in and near school zones and congested urban zones where pedestrian traffic is heavy. So far in 2023, 392 pedestrians and cyclists have been hit in Montgomery County and 10 of those people have been killed, according to County Council President Evan Glass.

Among other items, The Safe Streets Act of 2023 will:

Prohibit turning right on red in downtown areas where pedestrian traffic is heavy

Add more pedestrian signals in those same areas

Trigger a mandatory infrastructure review anytime a pedestrian or cyclist is hit near a school.

On Tuesday, the family of a man who was recently killed on Frederick Road in Germantown reacted to the unanimous vote by saying a lot more needs to be done.

“They're trying to make a change -- like actually trying to do something -- so that's what we're hoping - that they actually do something," said Jami Mason, whose son David Glenn Jenkins II was killed Aug. 30 while trying to cross Frederick Road and Gunners Branch Road in Germantown on a BMX Bike.



Jenkins' sister said vehicles appeared to be racing Monday night when council members, including Will Jawando, attended the dedication of a "ghost bike" at the crash site to remember Jenkins and advocate for more safety

“At the ghost memorial they have for my brother last night, they saw the racing firsthand," Xavier Rogers said. "They saw how hard it is for somebody to cross the street.”

Jawando mentioned the dedication as he joined his colleagues to vote for the Safe Streets Act.

“People were speeding by while we were there," Jawando verified.

Jenkins was killed on Frederick Road, which is a state highway where the county transportation officials have limited powers to produce safety enhancements. Even so, his family said the passage of the Safe Streets Act is a start at sharpening the focus on pedestrian and cycling safety.