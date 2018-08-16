LARGO, Md.- A new app is out that helps survivors of domestic violence escape danger quickly by providing emergency shelter.

In some cases, survivors only have minutes to get out of a dangerous home or situation and when they do, they need help. They need a safe place to stay and that is where a new mobile app called ‘Safe Night’ comes in.

The app is for donors, people who are willing to pay for survivors’ emergency shelter. It is the first of its kind in the D.C. area and available in other parts of the country.

"Any given week, we probably see 4-5 requests, and so with $5,000 that would help us place everyone for 3-4 nights,” said Arleen Joell, who is director of Community Advocates for Family and Youth (CAFY). "We have a couple of hotels that we have an agreement with so it [hotel price] runs between $60 and $80."

The non-profit services crime victims, most of which are dealing with domestic violence and looking for a way out.

"When anyone leaves domestic violence or any kind of violent situation, it’s their highest point of risk,“ Joell explained. “So, the ability to be able to place them right then when they’re seeking help is critical."

In 2017, CAFY received 1400 referrals for domestic violence. The average stay for emergency shelter is two nights, but sometimes survivors need up to five to get to a new destination or come up with a plan.

All clients go through an intake process, which is part of validating the need.

So, here’s how ‘Safe Night’ works:

1. Donors download the free ‘Safe Night’ app.

2. Select ‘MD’ and click ‘Community Advocates for Family and Youth.’

3. When survivors contact the organization for help, an alert is sent out to donors.

4. Donors can accept the request and make a donation.

All donations are tax deductible.

So far the non-profit has about 50 donors. They hope to get more so they can help as many people as possible.

Donors do not have to live in the D.C. area. You can sign up anywhere. Once a survivor goes to the hotel, oftentimes escorted by police, the funds are released.

