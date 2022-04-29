Roommates find entire apartment cleaned out, suspects lying on bed in bedroom, police say

The victims told officers the apartment was fully furnished when they left on vacation. When they returned, everything was gone, including the kitchen cabinets.

GREENBELT, Md. — Roommates returned from vacation to find all of their belongings gone and two strangers sleeping in a bed in their Greenbelt apartment earlier this month.

According to Greenbelt City Police, the roommates left their apartment in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road on March 28 to go on vacation. The victims told officers when they left, the apartment was fully furnished.

The victims came home on April 5, telling investigators that when they got home, they found the front door was damaged and the apartment was completely empty.

As the victims walked into the unit, police say they found a Black man and white woman they did not know lying on a bed, the only piece of furniture still in the apartment.

The victims told police the suspects admitted to taking their items and "became aggressive" before running away. The victims were able to share pictures of the suspects with officers.

The roommates told police the apartment, which was fully furnished when they left, was completely empty when they returned except for black trash bags filled with items and trash on the walls.

Investigators say the kitchen was completely empty and cabinet doors were missing. Both bedrooms and closets were empty, except for the bed the suspects were found lying on.

Both victims told police they did not know the suspects.

According to Greenbelt police, the victims lost nearly $50,000 in property.

Anyone with information should contact Greenbelt police at (301) 474-7200 or email greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.