Rockville house fire causes road closures

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A house fire that broke out Friday night in Rockville, Maryland caused roads to close.

Police claim the roadways are shut down at Fletcher and Broadwood at Baltimore Road.

Anyone traveling in the area was asked to seek an alternate route due to a heavy firefighter presence.

First responders were called to the scene of the fire around 8:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but there was no word on when the residents could return to their home.

As of this writing, there was no word on when roadways will reopen.

Investigators have not said to what extent the home was damaged.

This is all the information available at the moment.

