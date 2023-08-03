Deadly crash leads to DUI charge for Rockville man

Investigators believe Kevin Saul Orihuela was speeding while driving a 2019 Audi A4 under the influence.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Months after a 62-year-old woman was killed in a car crash, police have charged a driver with driving under the influence.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to Josiah Henson Parkway just before 4:!5 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2022.

Investigators believe Kevin Saul Orihuela was speeding while driving a 2019 Audi A4 under the influence. A short time later, Orihuela's car struck a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Noel Henry Powell.

Powell was taken to an area hospital for help but died a short time after the crash.

Orihuela has been arrested on March 2. He faces several charges, including grossly negligent manslaughter by vehicle, homicide under the influence of alcohol, homicide under the influence of alcohol per se, and homicide while impaired by alcohol.