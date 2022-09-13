Montgomery Co. house fire injures 1

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is in the hospital after a fire at a Montgomery County home earl Tuesday morning.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville for a reported basement fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Two people, a man and a woman, were able to escape the fire and were evaluated on scene by medical personnel.
Firefighters said the man was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire crews.
