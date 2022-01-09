County finalizing plans for flood sensor at site of flash flood where 19-year-old died

Montgomery County is finalizing an agreement to install a new flood sensor at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 1, 2022.

Montgomery County Emergency Management officials say they are finalizing an agreement to install a flood sensor at the site of a deadly flash flood that took the life of a 19-year-old man last year.

Montgomery County officials deployed 35 solar powered flood sensors in flood-prone sites across the county to alert residents sooner of potential dangers. The one intended for the Rock Creek Woods apartment was delayed in being installed.

On Sept. 1, 2021, water cascaded into the apartment complex on Twinbrook Parkway displacing 150 people. Melkin Daniel Cedillo, 19, drowned as he tried to rescue his mother from the rapidly rising water pouring into their basement unit.

"Obviously the unfortunate death in September of last year was even more of a reason for us to expedite this project," Matt Miziorko, from Montgomery County Emergency Management, said. "We need to be able to understand when to shut roads down or understand when whatever levels get to high."